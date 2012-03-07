PDAC-Quebec's Eagle Hill jumps at chance to raise cash

| TORONTO, March 7
TORONTO, March 7 Small mineral exploration
companies live by a simple mantra: raise cash or perish. But in
today's tight financing market, that can make for some difficult
choices for those lucky enough to attract investor interest.
That's why Canada's Eagle Hill Exploration jumped at
the chance last month to raise equity capital at a price barely
above its stock's 52-week low, even though it faced criticism in
the blogosphere for diluting its shares.
The 36-million share issue on Valentine's Day raised C$7.2
million ($7.2 million) for the tiny Quebec explorer at 16.5
cents a share, just up from the stock's 52-week low of 11.5
cents, hit on Feb. 9, and less than half its year-earlier high
of 34.5 cents.
"We're not a bank - we're an exploration company. Our job is
to grow and add ounces to our asset," Eagle Hill Chief Executive
Brad Kitchen told Reuters in an interview this week. "So, when
given the opportunity to raise that much cash, even in today's
market, it was more important to raise the money and do the
drilling,"
For exploration companies such as Eagle Hill, the market
for equity financing has improved this year after being almost
slammed shut in the middle of 2011, when even proven producers
had difficulty raising money and share prices slid.
Timing is everything for companies that tend to burn through
cash quickly in a rush to prove out sufficient resources to make
them attractive acquisition targets for producers.
With its window of opportunity open, Eagle Hill felt it
could not hesitate, Kitchen said on the sidelines of PDAC, a
major mining industry conference in Toronto.
Eagle Hill means to sink its new cash into 45,000 meters of
drill holes at Windfall Lake, a property near Val d'Or, a city
in northern Quebec whose name means Valley of Gold in French.
DUNDEE CORP
The top buyer in Eagle Hill's February financing was Dundee
Corp, a major investor in Canadian mining exploration.
It took a 19 percent stake in the company.
"For us, that was a huge win," said Kitchen, adding that the
company is also talking to an aboriginal group in the community
surrounding the mine that wants to invest, as well as some
Quebec pension funds.
"From a corporate perspective, we wanted more institutional
investors; we wanted some named players."
In November, Eagle Hill announced its first official
resource study on the property, showing a resource containing
700,000 ounces of gold at 7.6 grams per tonne.
Kitchen said last week the company drilled its first long
hole, over 1,100 meters deep, showing its gold resource extends
beyond a non-mineralized zone at around 400 meters.
In recent weeks, some large Canadian miners have expressed
interest in the property, which Eagle Hill acquired in 2009 from
Toronto-based explorer Noront Resources, which spent
about C$25 million on drilling on the property.
"We're talking to some ... very significant players in the
Canadian gold scene," Kitchen told Reuters this week at PDAC, a
four-day industry conference in Toronto organized by the
Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.