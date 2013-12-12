British Columbia minister pushes Taseko mine with Ottawa visit

| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER Dec 12 British Columbia is courting
federal support for a copper-gold mining project in the Canadian
province's interior, which a federal review panel recommended be
rejected due to significant risks to the environment and local
communities.
The province's minister of energy and mines, Bill Bennett,
was in Ottawa on Thursday to meet with federal ministers on the
New Prosperity project, owned by Taseko Mines Ltd,
ahead of a final ruling by federal regulators.
An independent review panel said in October that the mine
should not be built, as it could threaten water quality in a
trout-bearing lake beside the mine site, and impact land and
resources used for traditional purposes by local aboriginals.
But Bennett argued the project, located some 550 km (340
miles) north of Vancouver, poses no more threat than any other
mining project in the province.
"Despite the fact that significant environmental risk was
identified, it is possible to build this mine," he told Reuters
late on Wednesday. "We do it on a regular basis here in B.C."
Bennett added the mine would be required to meet the most
stringent provincial and federal standards in order to protect
Fish Lake, a sacred site for the local Tsilhqot'in aboriginal
people, and the surrounding environment.
Bennett spoke with Reuters ahead of a day of meetings with
four federal ministers and several members of parliament from
British Columbia. He will not meet with Canada's Environment
Minister, Leona Aglukkaq, who is expected to make her final
decision on the proposal by the end of February.
Bennett noted that the economic benefits of the development
are crucial at a time when forestry jobs in the region are under
threat from a pine beetle epidemic.
"It's imperative for that region that they get some good
opportunities for employment and economic activity," he said.
"A big mine like this, you're looking at C$1.5 billion ($1.4
billion) to build, 700 really good jobs to construct it and then
500 ongoing jobs to operate it, so that's a pretty significant
impact to that economy."
New Prosperity, which Taseko has owned since 1969, has a
measured and indicated resource of 5.3 billion pounds of copper
and 13.3 million ounces of gold, with a 20-year plus mine life.
If approved, it could be under construction by the end of 2014.
A previous development proposal for the project was approved
by the province, but then overruled by the federal government in
2010, in part because the plan called for Fish Lake to be
drained and used as a tailings storage site.
Taseko revised its mine plan to address regulator concerns
and reapplied in 2012, but aboriginal groups and other opponents
say the revised proposal, if approved, would still harm Fish
Lake and the rights of indigenous groups in the area.
"I think this is going to put Fish Lake on life support,"
said Roger William, a Tsilhqot'in Nation chief. "Our people will
not be able to hunt or fish in that area because of concerns of
contamination, so therefore it is going to impact our culture
and use of the land."
William noted that the region, some 125 km (80 miles)
southwest of Williams Lake, is also used by non-aboriginal
people for camping and other outdoor activities.
Taseko has said it is committed to preserving Fish Lake and
is spending some C$300 million extra to develop the mine in a
manner that ensures the water will be protected.
The Vancouver-based miner owns and operates the Gibraltar
mine, also near Williams Lake, which is the second largest open
pit copper mine in the country and the region's top employer.
Taseko's shares were down 1 percent at C$2.01 on Thursday
afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen
more than 35 percent so far this year, dragged down by a sharp
drop in the price of gold and lower copper prices, along with
growing uncertainty about the New Prosperity project.