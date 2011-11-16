FEATURE-Gold miners eye explorers on Canada's Yukon trail

* Big miners poised to snap up junior explorers
By Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
Nov 16 As winter draws in across Canada's
northern Yukon territory, big mining companies are prospecting
for bargains among the army of junior explorers staking claims
in what's shaping up as the region's second big gold rush.
With other gold-producing parts of the world exhausting
their reserves, the Yukon may have the potential to richly
reward both prospectors and investors as fears of a lasting
global financial crisis drive bullion prices XAU= higher and
higher.
Sub-Arctic Yukon, which neighbors the northern U.S. state
of Alaska and is almost the size of Spain, sits on some of the
biggest gold-bearing zones in the world.
That has attracted exploration companies in a frenzy
reminiscent of the Klondike Gold Rush of the 1890s, when
thousands of prospectors flocked to the territory. Some experts
reckon that recent discoveries have so far barely scratched the
surface of the region's potential.
Bigger, cash-rich mining companies in turn are scouting for
opportunities, particularly among smaller operators with
exploration permits.
"There's a lot of interest up in the Yukon and a lot of
money is being spent there," said Chuck Jeannes, chief
executive of Goldcorp Inc (G.TO), Canada's second-biggest gold
miner by market value.
"There are interesting early-stage discoveries being made.
Certainly, it's something we keep our eyes on."
The trigger that has rekindled wide interest in the Yukon
is the White Gold project, acquired last year by Kinross Gold
(K.TO) for $139 million. The former owner, Underworld
Resources, had reported gold grades higher than anything found
in the region in the past decade.
"After years of absence, major mining companies are again
looking at the Yukon ... where exploration success can lead to
mining success," said Patrick Sack, an economic geologist at
the Yukon Geological Survey.
"The opportunity here is second to none," said William
Sheriff, CEO of Yukon-focused explorer Golden Predator Corp
GPD.TO, which expects its flagship Brewery Creek project to
begin producing in 2013.
As the prospectors and miners pour in, so does the money.
Some C$260 million ($255 million) is expected to be spent
on exploration alone this year, with two-thirds of that
directed to gold projects, according to Sack. That's up from
C$160 million last year.
CLAIMS SOAR
In the first nine months of this year, the Yukon Mining
Recorder's Office registered 103,755 claims in the territory,
up from 83,261 in the whole of last year, and about 10 times
the normal level seen in recent years.
In July, Golden Predator raised its 2011 exploration budget
for a second time this year after drilling results showed
another major discovery at Brewery Creek.
"The big players in the industry are beginning to see the
Yukon and Alaska are not just area plays, but big district
opportunities," said Ivan Lo, president of Equedia Weekly, a
Canadian investment newsletter.
The White Gold property, which lies about 100 km (60 miles)
south of the earlier Klondike discovery, is believed to be the
hard rock source for the Klondike's placer gold - ore dislodged
from a source and found in alluvial deposits in streams and
riverbeds.
White Gold has some 1.5 million ounces of gold, or about 5
percent of Yukon's known hardrock gold, and is home to about 15
exploration companies, about a fifth of those operating in the
Yukon. The Gold Rush at the end of the 19th century produced an
estimated 15 million ounces.
Another hot Yukon property is the Eagle Gold deposit, where
Victoria Gold (VIT.V) estimates probable reserves of 1.8
million ounces. Kaminak Gold Corp's KAM.V Coffee project
could become a low-cost, multimillion-ounce deposit in an
emerging new gold camp, said Rob Chang, an analyst at Versant
Partners.
Other companies active in the territory include Atac
Resources (ATC.V), Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp YNG.TO, Capstone
Mining (CS.TO) and Ryan Gold Corp RYG.V.
OUT OF SYNC?
Valuations on gold-mining companies have not risen in sync
with the surge in bullion prices, currently around $1,730 an
ounce.
The resource-heavy TSX Venture Exchange .SPCDNX for
emerging companies sank to nearly a two-year low in October
and is down 36 percent since rising to a 32-month peak in
March.
"It's safer for investors to invest strictly in the
physical commodity itself, and avoid the production risks and
the whole bunch of risks associated at the company level," said
Versant's Chang.
"After a while, you start realizing these companies are
ridiculously undervalued and making tons of money off the
current gold price, and they should be worth more. We just need
the market to realize that."
Once the drilling updates are known, some predict a fresh
round of industry consolidation, with Kaminak and Atac seen as
possible targets, and Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) and Barrick
Gold Corp (ABX.TO) as scouting for buys.
In October, New Gold (NGD.TO) said it was buying Silver
Quest SQI.V for C$131 million - a 22 percent premium - to
ramp up exploration in the Yukon. [ID:nL3E7LH2JO]
"You will see a number of mergers next winter after
everyone has seen what the (summer drilling) results are," said
Golden Predator's Sheriff.
"You'll see several majors, perhaps, making acquisitions
and some of the smaller companies banding together."
