公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 15日 星期二

CIBC, Rogers unveil Canada's first mobile wallet

TORONTO May 15 Canada's largest wireless carrier and one of its major banks unveiled a "mobile wallet" on Tuesday that will put people's financial information on the latest smartphones and allow customers to tap the devices at retailers to pay for goods.

Rogers Communications and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said at a joint news conference the mobile wallets will be available later this year and will be the first in Canada.

