UPDATE 1-Montreal mayor arrested in latest Canadian scandal

By David Ljunggren and Julie Gordon
June 17 Montreal's new mayor, who pledged to
stamp out corruption when he took office last November, was
arrested and charged with fraud on Monday in another blow to the
reputation of Canada's biggest cities.
Michael Applebaum, whose predecessor resigned under
pressure, faces 14 charges linked to two real estate deals,
police said during a morning news conference.
Applebaum's arrest is the latest in a string of municipal
scandals that have undermined Canada's reputation as staid and
law-abiding. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is resisting calls to quit
after two media outlets said they viewed a video that appeared
to show him smoking crack cocaine.
Ford says he does not use crack cocaine, and Reuters has not
been able to verify the existence of the video.
Applebaum, the first anglophone mayor in mostly
French-speaking Montreal in more than a century, was appointed
interim mayor last November after his predecessor, Gérald
Tremblay, stepped down following allegations he had turned a
blind eye to corruption and illegal spending by his political
party. Tremblay denies wrongdoing.
Applebaum's spokesman, Jonathan Abecassis, did not
immediately respond to messages left on his work and mobile
phones.
Police said Applebaum was charged with fraud, breach of
trust, conspiracy, municipal corruption and secret payments. The
amounts of money allegedly involved run into several tens of
thousands of dollars.
"The message is clear - all actions that compromise the
integrity of the state are unacceptable to the public,"
Robert Lafreniere, head of the Quebec police's special
anti-corruption squad, told a televised news conference in
Montreal.
"No one is above the law and you can't hide from the law,"
he added, insisting that Quebec could "no longer tolerate...
reprehensible acts" such as corruption and collusion.
Lafreniere said the squad, created in February 2011, has
arrested 106 people so far.
The charges against Applebaum cover the period from 2006 to
2011, when he was mayor in Montreal's
Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
The allegations are sure to reinforce the perception of
widespread corruption in Quebec, particularly in the
construction industry. A special inquiry in the province,
Canada's second-most populous, has heard multiple allegations of
municipal contract rigging, kickbacks to politicians and illegal
financing of elections.
Montreal, with 1.7 million people, is Canada's second
largest city after Toronto and is due to hold a mayoral election
this November. The city declined to comment on the arrest.
Tremblay is not the first Quebec mayor to step down
recently. Gilles Vaillancourt, the mayor of the Montreal suburb
of Laval, resigned in 2012 but denied allegations of corruption.
Vaillancourt was arrested last month and charged with
gangsterism, fraud and corruption.
Laval has since been placed under trusteeship as it grapples
with allegations of decades of corruption in local government.
Other Canadian mayors in trouble include Joe Fontana in
London, a city near Toronto, who was charged last November with
fraud, breach of trust and issuing forged documents. He denied
wrongdoing and refused to quit as mayor.
Last Friday, a judge cleared 92-year-old Mississauga mayor
Hazel McCallion of a conflict of interest charge that could have
ended her 36-year reign over the Toronto suburb.
The charges stemmed from McCallion's failure to recuse
herself from a 2007 vote that could have saved her son's
development company millions in fees.
The judge found no willful wrongdoing by the mayor, but said
she acted "contrary to common sense."
Toronto mayor Ford, a larger-than-life figure who has
polarized opinion in the city, was previously found guilty of
conflict of interest, but an appeals court reversed a lower
court ruling that he step down because of this.
The alleged video has done little to hurt Ford's popularity,
especially in the Toronto suburbs, where his promise to rein in
municipal spending has remained popular.