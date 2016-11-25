CORRECTED-Quebec fund says cost of Montreal rail project now C$5.9 billion

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
(Corrects total cost of project to C$5.9 billion from C$3.9 billion)
TORONTO Nov 25 Quebec's public pension fund said on Friday the cost of building a planned new light railway in Montreal had risen by C$400 million ($296 million) to C$5.9 billion to cover three additional stations.
The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said it would increase its investment by C$100 million to C$3.1 billion, while Montreal's mayor said the city will invest C$100 million.
The Quebec government has also committed to a yet-to-be-decided investment in the project and the parties are in talks with the federal government over the remaining funding required.
($1 = 1.3502 Canadian dollars)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.