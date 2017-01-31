版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 07:00 BJT

Canada PM's office demands Fox News withdraw tweet about gunman

OTTAWA Jan 31 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief spokeswoman on Tuesday demanded that Fox News channel in the United States either retract or update a tweet that a gunman who killed six people at a Quebec mosque was of Moroccan origin because the suspect is in fact French-Canadian.

Spokeswoman Kate Purchase said the tweet on Monday dishonored the victims "by spreading misinformation, playing identity politics, and perpetuating fear and division within our communities".

A Fox News representative could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Alistair Sharp; editing by Grant McCool)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐