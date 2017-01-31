Canada PM's office demands Fox News withdraw tweet about gunman

OTTAWA Jan 31 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief spokeswoman on Tuesday demanded that Fox News channel in the United States either retract or update a tweet that a gunman who killed six people at a Quebec mosque was of Moroccan origin because the suspect is in fact French-Canadian.

Spokeswoman Kate Purchase said the tweet on Monday dishonored the victims "by spreading misinformation, playing identity politics, and perpetuating fear and division within our communities".

A Fox News representative could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Alistair Sharp; editing by Grant McCool)