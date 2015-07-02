RBC top adviser on Canadian equity issues in blowout first half

| TORONTO, July 2
TORONTO, July 2 Royal Bank of Canada was
the top adviser on Canadian equity issues in the first half of
2015 as acquisitions and the energy industry's need to
strengthen balance sheets fueled record high deal flow,
according to data from Thomson Reuters.
The investment banking units of Bank of Montreal
and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rounded out the
top three by value of deals, the figures showed.
Equity financings rose 40 percent in the period to C$30.3
billion ($24.12 billion), a record high total for the first
half.
A C$2 billion equity financing deal by Element Financial
Corp was the biggest year-to-date, followed by Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International's C$1.9 billion offering.
Element raised the capital to make acquisitions and on June
29 announced a deal to buy a part of General Electric Co's
vehicle fleet-management business for $6.9 billion.
"That is a real testament to investor confidence in Element,
and it also speaks to the strength of the market we're in," said
Derek Neldner, head of Canadian investment banking at RBC
Capital Markets. BMO, Barclays, CIBC and boutique firm INFOR
Financial were other advisers on the Element financing.
"Investors have shown a willingness to step up and support
companies on acquisitions," Neldner said.
The year started off with a flurry of energy-sector deals as
producers, hit by lower oil prices, shored up their balance
sheets. The oil and gas industry remained active in the second
quarter with equity fundraisings tied to
acquisitions.
Examples included Crescent Point's C$660 million
offering to support its planned acquisition of Legacy Oil + Gas
. PrairieSky Royalty raised C$180 million to
fund acquisitions.
"2015 is shaping up to be a record year for Canadian equity
issuances," said Benoit Lauzé, head of equity capital markets at
CIBC, which advised PrairieSky on its financing.
"The North American economy is in good shape, and deals are
clearing the market well."
Nine deals have been around a billion dollars or more this
year.
"It's been a year of very large transactions," said John
Manning, a managing director of equity capital markets at BMO
Capital Markets. "The market has truly embraced acquisition
stories."
Mining deals included a C$1.2 billion offering by Tahoe
Resources, led by GMP Securities and BMO.
The other driver for equity issues was initial public
offerings, which included Shopify and Stingray Digital
.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
(Reporting by John Tilak and Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter
Galloway)