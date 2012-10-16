Canada's Nexen not like Potash Corp - Saskatchewan premier

* Nexen not "strategic" like Potash
* Wall says caution warranted about state-owned enterprise
By Rod Nickel
Oct 16 A Chinese takeover of Canadian oilsands
producer Nexen Inc does not raise the same concerns as
a foiled foreign move two years ago on Potash Corporation of
Saskatchewan , Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall
said on Tuesday.
But Wall, the Canadian politician whose opposition to BHP
Billiton Ltd'S hostile bid for Potash helped
convince Ottawa to block the deal in 2010, said there is still
reason to be cautious.
China's CNOOC Ltd has offered to buy Nexen for
$15.1 billion, but the deal still needs to be approved by the
Canadian government.
Wall, in whose province Nexen owns part of a natural gas
play, has no direct say in the decision, but is well-connected
to the federal Conservative government.
"I don't see a lot of parallels between the two companies
(Nexen and Potash Corp)," Wall said in an interview with
Reuters. "Potash Corp was a dominant player in the world potash
supply whereas Nexen represents a fraction of what's a pretty
important resource, but not nearly in a quantity to be
strategic."
But Wall said Ottawa will also have to consider whether it
wants a state-owned enterprise such CNOOC to buy Nexen.
"That might change the net benefit test or at least ask
different questions to come to the decision," he said.
The Canadian government last week extended its review of
CNOOC's bid for Nexen by 30 days, to Nov. 11. The extension,
while expected, comes amid a growing furor over alleged Chinese
espionage in North America. Some Canadians also fear that a
successful CNOOC bid for Nexen could spark a wave of mega
takeovers of Canadian energy producers by foreign enterprises.
The oil sands of the Western Canadian province of Alberta
are the world's third-largest oil deposit and Nexen's portfolio
includes operations in the oil sands, as well as shale assets in
the province of British Columbia and projects in other parts of
the world.
If approved, the CNOOC bid will be the biggest Chinese
takeover of a foreign company. The deal is being reviewed under
the Investment Canada Act, which allows the government to
examine whether a transaction is of "net benefit" to the
country.
Wall, who recently visited China, said there also needs to
be reciprocal benefits for Canada, allowing more Canadian
investment in China.