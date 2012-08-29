UPDATE 1-Canada starts formal probe of CNOOC's Nexen bid

* CNOOC's filing starts 45-day review process
* Government review to gauge "net benefit" to Canada
* Some gripe about restricted access to Chinese resources
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 29 Despite some dissent in
Prime Minister Stephen Harper's cabinet, the odds look favorable
for China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd's $15.1 billion bid
to take over Nexen Inc, the Canadian oil producer, as
Ottawa starts a formal review of the deal.
Harper, himself, has cautioned against presuming he will
rubber stamp the takeover. But he has made high-profile
overtures to China to attract the C$500 billion ($506 billion)
in investment he says the country needs over the next decade to
develop its natural resources, notably Alberta's vast oil sands.
Industry Minister Christian Paradis said on Wednesday that
CNOOC had submitted an application for government approval of
its deal under the Investment Canada Act, kicking off a 45-day
review to determine if the takeover will result in a "net
benefit" to Canada. Paradis can unilaterally extend the somewhat
murky process for an additional 30 days.
The bid is a crucial test of the Harper Conservative
government's assertions that Canada is open to foreign
investment, even by state-owned enterprises, as investors remain
wary that the deal could be blocked or hit with onerous terms as
was the case with BHP Billiton's failed 2010 bid for
Potash Corp.
Some opposition to CNOOC's bid has emerged within the Harper
cabinet, with concern raised about the potential for losing
control of the oil sands, the world's third-largest crude
source, to Chinese state-owned companies.
However, the Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday that
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, one of the most powerful cabinet
members, has warned colleagues that blocking the deal for
political reasons will hurt shareholder value and damage
relations with China just as Canada looks to be on the cusp of a
vast surge in oil exports.
A spokesman for Flaherty declined to comment on the report.
Sources close to the deal have told Reuters that Natural
Resources Minister Joe Oliver, who has pushed hard to open up
new markets in Asia for Canadian crude as a way to bolster
economic returns, appears to be tilting toward approval.
CNOOC announced on July 23 it will offer C$27.50 a share, a
61 percent premium to the stock's price a day earlier, for
Nexen, which operates in the Canadian tar sands, as well as in
the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea and offshore West Africa.
Unlike Potash Corp, one of just a handful of companies that
produce its namesake fertilizer product in Canada, Nexen is
among dozens of developers in the oil sands.
But Nexen's share price, up 2 Canadian cents at C$25.13 on
Wednesday, shows investors remain unsure about the deal getting
the nod from Ottawa.
"This will be not an easy one to turn down, in the face of
urgings from the prime minister, multiple ministers and
(Alberta's) premier to encourage Chinese investment in Canada
and in the energy sector," said Gordon Houlden, director of the
University of Alberta's China Institute and a former Canadian
diplomat in China.
Still, the issue of reciprocity -- with Canadian companies
being prevented from making some investments in China -- has
emerged forcefully since CNOOC announced its friendly offer for
the Calgary-based oil producer, China's richest foreign bid.
Reciprocity is not specifically part of the review process,
but the government can include it if it wants.
Paradis told reporters on Tuesday that government reviews of
takeover bids by state-owned enterprises examine the company's
ownership and governance, what their expanded presence will mean
to the Canadian economy over the long term, and whether the
deals fit with Ottawa's polices.
"Reciprocity is always going to be there in the background.
It's going to be raised by critics of the deal, it's going to be
raised by economic nationalists, it's going to come up certainty
around a cabinet table though it's not front and center in the
Investment Canada Act," Houlden said
"It's lovely in principle, but in practice, the theory that
you have to harmonize investment policies in this country with
investment policies everywhere else is somewhat unrealistic."
CNOOC, mindful of its failed $18.5 billion bid for
California-based Unocal Corp under heavy opposition from
Washington in 2005, has promised several measures to make the
Nexen takeover palatable to Canada as the government makes its
net benefit calculations.
They include maintaining all of the current staff and
management, making Calgary the headquarters for its operations
in the Western Hemisphere, and listing its shares on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
In its information circular mailed to shareholders last
week, Nexen said CNOOC had raised its bid twice between May and
July as talks toward a deal progressed.