Canada to consider environment in CNOOC-Nexen probe

* Canada has started formal probe of CNOOC bid

* Government review to gauge "net benefit" to Canada

* Official reveals environment to play role in probe

OTTAWA, Aug 30 A Canadian official revealed more on Thursday about how Ottawa will review a politically sensitive $15.1 billion bid by China's CNOOC Ltd for oil producer Nexen Inc, saying Ottawa will take environmental protection into account.

The right-of-center Conservative government this week began formally examining the takeover bid to see if it would be of net benefit to Canada. Political sources say CNOOC's move is causing splits inside the federal cabinet.

The idea of a Chinese state-owned company buying up part of the giant Canadian oil sands worries some Conservatives. Other critics complain China needs to open up more to Canadian businesses if it wants to continue buying energy assets in Canada.

China is rapidly becoming one of the most important players in the Canadian energy sector.

Although Ottawa is supposed to say nothing during the review period, Prime Minister Stephen Harper made clear last week that reciprocity and Canadian public opinion would be important factors in the government's decision.

"Net benefit makes sure that our resource sector will be well looked after," Junior Finance Minister Ted Menzies told reporters on a conference call from a meeting of Asia-Pacific finance ministers in Moscow.

Referring to foreign energy firms operating in Canada, he added: "We make sure they that treat the environment with respect, make sure that they do due diligence and look after the environment as they are doing it."

The remarks were the first time any government official had mentioned the role of the environment in the review process.

Harper went to China in February to sell the idea of buying Canadian oil while other ministers say $500 billion ($505 billion) in investment is needed to ensure Canada's natural resources are developed properly over the next decade.

The CNOOC bid is a big test of the government's assertions that Canada is open to foreign investment. Investors are still smarting after Ottawa's decision to block a bid by BHP Billiton for fertilizer producer Potash Corp in late 2010.