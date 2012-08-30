Canada to consider environment in CNOOC-Nexen probe

* Canada has started formal probe of CNOOC bid
* Government review to gauge "net benefit" to Canada
* Official reveals environment to play role in probe
OTTAWA, Aug 30 A Canadian official revealed more
on Thursday about how Ottawa will review a politically sensitive
$15.1 billion bid by China's CNOOC Ltd for oil
producer Nexen Inc, saying Ottawa will take
environmental protection into account.
The right-of-center Conservative government this week began
formally examining the takeover bid to see if it would be of net
benefit to Canada. Political sources say CNOOC's move is causing
splits inside the federal cabinet.
The idea of a Chinese state-owned company buying up part of
the giant Canadian oil sands worries some Conservatives. Other
critics complain China needs to open up more to Canadian
businesses if it wants to continue buying energy assets in
Canada.
China is rapidly becoming one of the most important players
in the Canadian energy sector.
Although Ottawa is supposed to say nothing during the review
period, Prime Minister Stephen Harper made clear last week that
reciprocity and Canadian public opinion would be important
factors in the government's decision.
"Net benefit makes sure that our resource sector will be
well looked after," Junior Finance Minister Ted Menzies told
reporters on a conference call from a meeting of Asia-Pacific
finance ministers in Moscow.
Referring to foreign energy firms operating in Canada, he
added: "We make sure they that treat the environment with
respect, make sure that they do due diligence and look after the
environment as they are doing it."
The remarks were the first time any government official had
mentioned the role of the environment in the review process.
Harper went to China in February to sell the idea of buying
Canadian oil while other ministers say $500 billion ($505
billion) in investment is needed to ensure Canada's natural
resources are developed properly over the next decade.
The CNOOC bid is a big test of the government's assertions
that Canada is open to foreign investment. Investors are still
smarting after Ottawa's decision to block a bid by BHP Billiton
for fertilizer producer Potash Corp in late
2010.