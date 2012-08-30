版本:
Main Canada opposition party undecided on CNOOC bid for Nexen

OTTAWA Aug 30 Canada's main opposition party, the New Democrats, have not yet decided whether the federal government should block a $15.1 billion bid by China's CNOOC Ltd to take over oil producer Nexen Inc, a party official said on Thursday.

The Conservative government has a majority in the House of Commons and cannot be defeated over the matter. But if the New Democrats oppose the takeover bid, it would out more pressure on Prime Minister Stephen Harper over what is becoming an increasingly sensitive political matter.

Peter Julian, natural resources spokesman for the New Democrats, said the party would make up its mind on the CNOOC bid after carrying out consultations with those who might be affected by the transaction.

