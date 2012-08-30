Main Canada opposition party undecided on CNOOC bid for Nexen

OTTAWA Aug 30 Canada's main opposition party,
the New Democrats, have not yet decided whether the federal
government should block a $15.1 billion bid by China's CNOOC Ltd
to take over oil producer Nexen Inc, a party
official said on Thursday.
The Conservative government has a majority in the House of
Commons and cannot be defeated over the matter. But if the New
Democrats oppose the takeover bid, it would out more pressure on
Prime Minister Stephen Harper over what is becoming an
increasingly sensitive political matter.
Peter Julian, natural resources spokesman for the New
Democrats, said the party would make up its mind on the CNOOC
bid after carrying out consultations with those who might be
affected by the transaction.