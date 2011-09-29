Green groups ask court halt Ontario nuke expansion

* Four groups include Greenpeace Canada
* Asking court to force more environmental assessment
* Assessment process was flawed, lawyers will argue
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Sept 29 Greenpeace Canada and three
other environmental groups said on Thursday they are going to
court to try to stop the Ontario government from building new
nuclear power plants in the Canadian province.
It's a move that, should it succeed, could delay or even
threaten the expansion of Darlington Nuclear Generating
Station, 70 kilometers east of Toronto.
SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC.TO) is a likely contender for the
contract to build the new reactors, since it agreed in June to
buy Atomic Energy of Canada's nuclear reactor division.
[ID:nN1E75S1Z4]
"The Fukushima nuclear disaster has been a global wake up
call on the risks posed by nuclear power. Here in Canada,
however, our authorities have pretended that these risks don't
exist," said Greenpeace nuclear analyst Shawn-Patrick Stensil
at a press conference in Toronto.
Greenpeace, which has an ongoing campaign against the
Darlington project, argues the reactors would be too expensive,
block the expansion of green energy, increase the risk of a
nuclear accident and threaten the environment.
FEDERAL COURT CHALLENGE
The province's 20-year energy plan calls for two new
reactors at Darlington, providing at least 2,000 MW of power.
Ontario Power Generation estimates they would cost roughly C$10
billion ($9.6 billion) each.
The government has argued that new reactors are needed to
meet demand as it phases out coal generation and takes the
Pickering nuclear stations offline after 2020.
A panel assembled to look at the environmental impact of
the Darlington project submitted its report in August, and
recommended the development go ahead.
"We're asking the court to declare that the environmental
assessment conducted to date is invalid and unlawful," said
Richard Lindgren of the Canadian Environmental Law
Association.
The groups will ask the court to order the panel to
deliberate further, and to block any approvals in the meantime.
Lindgren said they are aiming for a hearing this spring.
Lindgren said applications of this sort are not unusual and
have a "mixed track record."
ASSESSMENT FLAWED, GROUPS SAY
The application for judicial review was filed by lawyers
with Ecojustice and the Canadian Environmental Law Association,
on behalf of Greenpeace, water quality advocates Lake Ontario
Waterkeeper and Northwatch, an environmental coalition based in
northeastern Ontario.
The filing names the Attorney General of Canada, federal
ministers of the Environment, Fisheries and Oceans, and
Transport, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, and Ontario
Power Generation.
The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission declined to comment,
and none of the other groups were immediately available.
Greenpeace and its partners said the environmental
assessment failed to consider cooling technology, the long-term
impact of radioactive waste or green energy alternatives.
"The issues were ignored, minimized, trivialized, exempted
from the process such as to make it meaningless," said Lake
Ontario Waterkeeper president Mark Mattson.
(Editing by Peter Galloway and Jeffrey Hodgson)