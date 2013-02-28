版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 03:44 BJT

UPDATE 3-Canada to fund non-nuclear sources for medical isotopes

* Ottawa expects to replace nuclear reactor supply by 2016
    * Only Canadian source of isotopes is aging reactor
    * Ottawa funding cyclotron, linear accelerator technologies
    * Canada wants private sector to run Chalk River plant


    By Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren
    OTTAWA, Feb 28 Canada expects to be able to make
enough medical isotopes through non-nuclear methods by 2016 to
replace those now produced by an aging reactor and better assure
an uninterrupted supply for medical imaging, a government
minister said on Thursday.
    To that end, the federal government will fund three research
institutes developing cyclotron and linear accelerator
technologies for production of isotopes on a commercial scale,
Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said.    
    Canada's only current source of the isotopes is a
problem-plagued reactor at Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd's
facility at Chalk River, Ontario. The reactor is licensed to run
until 2016.
    "Our challenge now is to prove that cyclotron and linear
accelerator production can be commercially viable. ... We
envision a future where isotope production will no longer
require highly enriched uranium - a weapons-grade material," he
said.   
    The government will give a total of C$25 million ($24.3
million) to the three facilities for this goal. 
    Asked if there would be a gap between the end of production
by the Chalk River reactor and the supplies from the other
sources, Oliver said he did not think so, since the technology
was proven and what remained was commercialization.
    "That's been worked on for a while," he told reporters after
making the announcement. "It's reached a fairly robust stage
right now. We're talking about increasing the amount ... and
we're comfortable we can meet those objectives by 2016."
    Oliver also announced Canada wanted a private operator to
run the Chalk River facility, a move that would take two years
to accomplish.
    The temporary closure of the Chalk River reactor for safety
reasons in 2007 and then again from May 2009 to August 2010
caused a medical challenge and a political furor as the
government scrambled to find isotope replacements
internationally.
    The closures dealt a blow to Nordion Inc, which as
a major supplier of isotopes relied on Chalk River. 
    Nordion spokeswoman Tamra Benjamin said the company expected
to receive isotopes from Chalk River until 2016. She said
Nordion was looking for alternative long-term supplies and is
not interested in owning the reactor.
    Shares of Nordion were up nearly 3 percent in afternoon
trading in Toronto at C$7.20.
    "This (isotope business) gets a lot of attention but it
doesn't make up that much of our valuation of the company," said
Morningstar analyst David Krempa, adding that Nordion's
sterilization business is its most valuable. 
    AECL had built two more modern prototype reactors to make
isotopes but eventually mothballed them after a series of
problems. An arbitration panel last year rejected Nordion's
claim for damages against AECL. 
    Oliver said the government was not seeking to close down or
sell the Chalk River nuclear laboratories. In October 2011
Canada sold AECL's Candu nuclear reactor division to a
subsidiary of SNC Lavalin Group Inc.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐