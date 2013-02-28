版本:
Canada seeks to develop non-nuclear new medical isotope sources

OTTAWA Feb 28 Canada will fund three institutions that are seeking ways to make medical isotopes without using nuclear reactors, and hope the isotopes can be commercially available by 2016, officials said on Thursday.

The government also announced that Canada wants the private sector to run Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd's Chalk River facility. Chalk River hosts an ageing problem-plagued reactor, currently the only Canadian source of the isotopes used widely in medical imaging.
