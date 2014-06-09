UPDATE 2-Canadian oil industry body cuts long-term production forecast

(Adds quote from CAPP vice-president, paragraphs 5 and 6))
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, June 9 The Canadian
Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) cut its 2030 Canadian
oil production forecast on Monday, citing growing uncertainty
over the timing of development of some oil sands projects due to
rising costs and lack of available capital.
In its annual forecast, the lobby group for the country's
largest oil and gas companies, said total Canadian oil
production would rise to 6.4 million barrels per day in 2030,
compared with 3.5 million bpd in 2013.
That forecast was about 300,000 bpd, or 5 percent, lower
than the one CAPP made last year.
The divergence comes from a lower forecast for production
from projects in northern Alberta's oil sands, home to the
world's third-largest crude reserves after Saudi Arabia and
Venezuela.
"The capital cost of these projects has been going up year
over year, and if that continues over the next decade, it's
going to be extremely tough on their margins," said CAPP
vice-president Greg Stringham.
"Not enough to necessarily cancel projects, but one of their
coping mechanisms is to actually stretch these projects out."
Last week, Total SA said it was slowing design and
engineering work on its C$11 billion ($10 billion) Joslyn oil
sands mine in northern Alberta, citing cost pressures.
Up until 2020, CAPP's latest forecast is unchanged from last
year's, with production from current projects and projects under
construction seen as relatively firm.
Total Canadian production is expected to average 3.9 million
barrels per day by 2015 and 4.9 million bpd by 2020, while oil
sands output is seen at 2.3 million bpd next year and 3.2
million by bpd by 2020.
By 2030 oil sands output is now forecast to be around
400,000 bpd lower than the previous prediction of 5.2 million
bpd. In 2013 output was 1.9 million bpd.
CAPP said the oil sands remain the primary driver of
Canadian production growth, but conventional oil production was
reversing its previous long decline due to horizontal and
multi-fracturing drilling techniques.
Increased drilling in liquids-rich plays such as the Alberta
Duvernay has boosted production of condensate, an ultra-light
crude vital to oil sands producers used to dilute raw bitumen so
it can flow through pipelines.
Western Canada is expected to produce 1.5 million bpd of
conventional oil by 2030, versus 1.3 million bpd in 2013.
Meanwhile in Atlantic Canada, three recent offshore
discoveries in the Flemish Pass Basin could lead to higher
production forecasts for the region, CAPP said.
The report noted delays in TransCanada's Keystone
XL pipeline project had pushed more crude onto rail cars, barges
and tankers, even though pipelines remained the primary
transportation option for Canadian crude.
"Connecting Canadian supplies to these markets, safely and
competitively, remains a key priority for our industry," CAPP's
Stringham said in a statement, which added that projected
Canadian oil production growth depends on transportation
capacity being expanded.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
