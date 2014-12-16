版本:
Estimate for Canada's Hibernia oil reserves raised by 18 percent

CALGARY, Alberta Dec 16 The Hibernia oil field off the coast of the Canadian province of Newfoundland contains more oil than previously thought, the field's regulator said on Tuesday.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board raised its estimate of reserves for the field located 315 kilometers (196 miles) southeast of St. John's, Newfoundland to 1.644 billion barrels, from a 2010 estimate of 1.395 billion barrels.

The board said the revision came as it included oil in the field's Catalina reservoir for the first time, along with a higher estimate for the Ben Nevis-Avalon reservoir. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Paul Simao)
