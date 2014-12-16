Estimate for Canada's Hibernia oil reserves raised by 18 percent

CALGARY, Alberta Dec 16 The Hibernia oil field
off the coast of the Canadian province of Newfoundland contains
more oil than previously thought, the field's regulator said on
Tuesday.
The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum
Board raised its estimate of reserves for the field located 315
kilometers (196 miles) southeast of St. John's, Newfoundland to
1.644 billion barrels, from a 2010 estimate of 1.395 billion
barrels.
The board said the revision came as it included oil in the
field's Catalina reservoir for the first time, along with a
higher estimate for the Ben Nevis-Avalon reservoir.
