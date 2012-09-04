UPDATE 2-Canada says it needs foreign capital to develop its oil

* Reciprocity to be considered in CNOOC bid for Nexen
* Possible Kuwait joint venture in Canada also in the news
* Canada sees C$650 bln in resource investment over 10 years
* Resource sector accounts for 15 pct of country's GDP
TORONTO, Sept 4 Canada does not have enough
money to develop its oil resources and move oil to market, and
therefore welcomes foreign capital, Natural Resources Minister
Joe Oliver said on Tuesday.
Oliver was answering a reporter's question about a $15.1
billion bid by China's CNOOC Ltd to buy Canadian oil
producer Nexen Inc, and the possibility
of state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp doing a joint venture in
Canada's oil sands with Athabasca Oil Corp
.
"I don't want to talk about that specific proposal because
it will also be reviewed by the ministry, however we know that
we have a need for an immense amount of capital to build the
infrastructure necessary to develop the resources and move the
resources to the market," he said. "We don't have enough capital
in this country and so we are welcoming capital from the
outside."
Resource investment in Canada could be worth some C$650
billion ($658.9 billion) over the next 10 years, representing
over 600 projects that are planned or underway, Oliver said in a
speech at an investment bank in Toronto's financial district.
"Those numbers are just the beginning," he added. "Countries
in the Asia-Pacific region are hungry for energy and minerals
and metals and forest products they need to fuel growth and
build a better quality of life for their citizens."
Financial markets are closely monitoring remarks by
ministers as the Canadian government decides whether to allow
the CNOOC takeover bid to go through. There is at least some
opposition to the idea within cabinet.
Canada has the third largest oil reserves in the world and
the government is eager to tap new markets, including those in
China, for its crude products. Essentially all oil currently
exported by Canada goes to the United States.
In answer to another question, Oliver said reciprocity would
be one of a number of things that government will look at in
determining whether the CNOOC deal would be of net benefit to
Canada.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty, when asked about the bid for Nexen, also have alluded
to reciprocity, the idea that Beijing must also be open to
Canadian investment in China.
RESOURCE DRIVEN
Natural resources are a big business in Canada, with the
forestry, oil and gas, and mining sectors directly accountable
for 15 percent of the country's gross domestic product in 2011.
Add in indirect investments - like construction and
financial services - and that number rises to nearly 20 percent
of the country's income, Oliver said.
Canada's ruling Conservatives are eager to promote the
economic benefits of resource development in an effort to
bolster support for their policies, which some consider to be
too business-friendly at the risk of the environment.
The right-of-center party has been criticized for a recent
move to ease the environmental assessment process for major
projects, including mining and oil developments. But proposed
pipelines to transport crude oil have been particularly
contentious.
TransCanada Corp was forced to split its Keystone
XL project in half after U.S. President Barack Obama refused to
allow the original proposal to go ahead because of environmental
concerns.
Meanwhile, Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway project,
which would transport crude from landlocked Alberta to a port in
British Columbia for shipment to Asia, has faced strong
opposition by environmental and aboriginal groups worried about
the risk of an oil spill.
Oliver said the government continues to invest in pipeline
and tanker safety and is improving regulatory oversight of the
industry.
"We believe that the record of safety, which is a strong
one, will be made even stronger in the future with technological
improvements and with regulatory requirements," he said.