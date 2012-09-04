Canada minister says needs foreign capital to develop its oil

TORONTO, Sept 4 Canada does not have enough
money to develop its oil resources and move oil to market, and
therefore welcomes foreign capital, Natural Resources Minister
Joe Oliver said on Tuesday.
Oliver was answering a question about a $15.1 billion bid by
China's CNOOC Ltd to buy Canadian oil producer Nexen
Inc, and the possibility of state-owned Kuwait
Petroleum Corp doing a joint venture in Canada's oil sands with
Athabasca Oil Corp.
"I don't want to talk about that specific proposal because
it will also be reviewed by the ministry, however we know that
we have a need for an immense amount of capital to build the
infrastructure necessary to develop the resources and move the
resources to the market. We don't have enough capital in this
country and so we are welcoming capital from the outside," he
told reporters.