Canada sets new oil tests to improve rail safety

OTTAWA Oct 17 The Canadian government, reacting to the July inferno in Quebec involving a runaway train carrying oil, imposed a new regulation on Thursday requiring tests to be conducted on crude oil before transporting or importing it into Canada.

Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said the new measure, to enhance the safety of dangerous goods, would require "any person who imports or transports crude oil to conduct classification tests on crude oil."

After the disaster at Lac-Megantic, Quebec, which killed 47 people and caused hundreds of millions of dollars of damage, Canadian inspectors determined that the oil it carried was more explosive than labeled. The oil came from a U.S. Bakken oilfield.