UPDATE 1-CNRL inspecting evacuated oil sands site, fires still burn

By Nia Williams and Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, June 1 Firefighters made
progress tackling wildfires in the key oil-producing region of
northern Alberta on Monday that shut in 10 percent of total oil
sands production and workers are beginning to return to assess
the damage.
For more than a week, 233,000 barrels per day of oil sands
crude has been shut in after companies with facilities close to
uncontrolled wildfires rushed to evacuate staff. The Western
Canadian province of Alberta is the major source of U.S. oil
imports.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said it has been
allowed access to its Primrose oil sands project in Alberta's
northeast, where production was suspended and workers evacuated
due to the wildfire threat.
"A Canadian Natural team of operational staff were permitted
access to implement a ... recovery plan, including the
inspection of facilities and equipment, and the completion of
repairs, if required," the company said in a statement.
"Following this assessment, pre-start activities towards
resuming full operations will begin."
Canadian Natural said the assessment will determine when
80,000 barrels per day of production can resume.
Over the weekend the number of fires dropped to 35 from 42
on Friday. Five are classed as out of control.
The wildfire hazard in the Lac la Biche region, where
Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Natural evacuated
workers, was downgraded to "moderate" from "extreme" by the
Alberta government.
The 31,000-hectare (77,000-acre) blaze continues to burn
uncontrolled on the air weapons range, about 15 kilometres (nine
miles) from Cenovus's Foster Creek site and 25 kilometres from
Canadian Natural's Primrose project.
"Once the range is deemed safe and any hazards have been
addressed, a small group of Cenovus essential staff will be
allowed to return to Foster Creek," the company said in a
statement. "They will inspect the facility, ensure safety and
security systems are operational and begin start-up procedures."
Cenovus also had no estimate on when production would
resume.
A 3,000-hectare wildfire burning near MEG Energy Corp's
Christina Lake site also remained out of control.
Statoil ASA had evacuated nonessential staff from
its 20,000 bpd Leismer oil sands project with no impact to
production, and said on Monday it hoped to remobilize evacuated
workers this week.
In the Canadian crude market, Western Canada Select heavy
blend crude for July delivery rose around 85 cents to trade at
$7.10 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark,
the narrowest differential in more than five
years.{ID:nL1N0YN2HJ]
