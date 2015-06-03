CNRL says ramping up oil sands output as Alberta wildfires ease

CALGARY, Alberta, June 3 Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it is ramping up
production at its 30,000 barrel per day Kirby South oil sands
project in northern Alberta as the wildfire threat in the region
eases.
The company was forced to cut production to 12,000 bpd last
week because of wildfire disruptions.
Canadian Natural also said safety checks and equipment
assessments at its 80,000 bpd Primrose project, which was
evacuated because of the fire threat, will be taking place over
the "next several days", along with a staged start-up of
production.
Spokeswoman Julie Woo said only minor equipment repairs are
required but until the assessment is complete, no timeline will
be available for when Primrose will reach full capacity.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Diane Craft)