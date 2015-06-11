Cenovus resumes operations at Foster Creek oil sands site

June 11 Cenovus Energy Inc said it had resumed normal operations at its Foster Creek oil sands site in Alberta after a forest fire led to a precautionary shutdown on May 23.

Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer had evacuated about 1,800 workers and shut down production at the site, which it operates as part of a joint venture with ConocoPhillips.

The project averages production of about 135,000 barrels per day.

Cenovus said it expects production in the second quarter to be reduced by 10,500 bpd and in the full year by about 2,600 bpd due to the shutdown.

The company's total production in the first quarter ended March 31 averaged 218,020 bpd.

The company said its Athabasca natural gas operations, which were also shut down due to the forest fire, have resumed.

At least 233,000 barrels per day of oil sands production, 9 percent of Alberta's total oil sands output, had been suspended because of the fire risk. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)