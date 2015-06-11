Cenovus resumes operations at Foster Creek oil sands site

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
June 11 Cenovus Energy Inc said it had resumed normal operations at its Foster Creek oil sands site in Alberta after a forest fire led to a precautionary shutdown on May 23.
Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer had evacuated about 1,800 workers and shut down production at the site, which it operates as part of a joint venture with ConocoPhillips.
The project averages production of about 135,000 barrels per day.
Cenovus said it expects production in the second quarter to be reduced by 10,500 bpd and in the full year by about 2,600 bpd due to the shutdown.
The company's total production in the first quarter ended March 31 averaged 218,020 bpd.
The company said its Athabasca natural gas operations, which were also shut down due to the forest fire, have resumed.
At least 233,000 barrels per day of oil sands production, 9 percent of Alberta's total oil sands output, had been suspended because of the fire risk. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.