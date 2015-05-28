Alberta wildfires burn for 6th day, 10 pct of oil sands crude offline

| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta May 28 Firefighters battled
wildfires in northern Alberta, Canada's biggest crude-producing
region, for a sixth day on Thursday, with two blazes near oil
sands facilities still out of control.
The wildfires have forced producers in the Western Canadian
province, the largest source of U.S. crude imports, to shut in
233,000 barrels per day of crude production, around 10 percent
of total oil sands output.
The biggest fire, on the Canadian military's Cold Lake Air
Weapons Range, had grown in size to 20,000 hectares (49,000
acres) from 17,000 hectares on Wednesday.
That blaze has forced Cenovus Energy Inc and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd to shut down production
and evacuate staff from their Foster Creek and Primrose oil
sands projects.
Janelle Lane, a wildfire information officer at the Alberta
government, said the fire had advanced to roughly 15 kilometres
(9.3 miles) away from Cenovus's Foster Creek site.
Although the two oil sands facilities are not threatened
directly by the wildfire, it has closed the only access road to
the projects. Both Cenovus and Canadian Natural said the status
of their operations was unchanged on Thursday.
Rich Kruger, chief executive of Imperial Oil Ltd,
told reporters on Thursday the blaze was just six kilometres
away from one of the company's wells but there was as yet little
risk to Imperial's extensive operations in the region.
"We're monitoring it very carefully," he said. "It's had a
minimal impact on our operations to date but as winds change, I
find myself praying for rain more often than I used to."
A separate wildfire north of the hamlet of Conklin forced
MEG Energy to evacuate nonessential staff and halt
planned maintenance work at its Christina Lake oil sands project
earlier in the week. That blaze has grown to 3,300 hectares and
was still classed as out of control, Lane said.
A number of other oil sands projects across the province
have evacuated staff and slowed operations due to other fires.
Firefighters made some progress in tackling blazes elsewhere
in Alberta, with the number of fires burning dropping to 42 on
Thursday morning from 63 on Wednesday afternoon. Of those, 10
were uncontrolled.
Lane said a low pressure system moving east from British
Columbia had already brought much-needed rain to some parts of
the province, with more precipitation expected over the weekend.
(Editing by Peter Galloway)