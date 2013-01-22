Canadian light crude flows to Europe in rare arbitrage -trade

GENEVA/LONDON Jan 22 Light sweet Canadian
offshore crude has arrived in Northwest Europe in a rare
arbitrage movement as the U.S. shale oil boom edges out
Canadian oil, which must seek alternative markets, traders and
shipping sources said.
A 1 million barrel cargo of Canadian light sweet Hibernia
has been booked for Valero's Pembroke refinery loading
Jan. 23-24, the sources said.
In late December to early January, the tankers Overseas
Acadia and Value discharged 600,000 barrels each of Canadian
sweet crude at the Birkenhead port in Liverpool on Britain's
east coast, the sources said and Reuters AIS Live ship tracking
showed.
The Birkenhead terminal is connected to the Stanlow
refinery, owned by India's Essar. A company spokesman
declined to confirm these precise shipments but said Stanlow had
previously taken Canadian oil.