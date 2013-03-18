Canada looks to bolster crude oil tanker safety

* Ottawa to study new laws, liability, compensation
* Pipeline projects would mean surge in tanker traffic
* New safety measures introduced
CALGARY, Alberta, March 18 Canada's government
will examine strengthening oil tanker safety, including
introducing new laws and penalties, as it seeks to increase
vastly exports of crude oil to Asia and other markets, it said
on Monday.
The Transport Canada ministry said it has formed an expert
tanker safety panel to review the current system and propose new
measures by this autumn as proposed projects such as Enbridge
Inc's Northern Gateway pipeline and Kinder Morgan
Energy Partners' Trans Mountain pipeline expansion point
to a huge increase in ocean-going traffic.
The moves are aimed at improving preparedness and response
in case of oil spills and other accidents, Transport Canada
said.
Fear of such risks is front and center in the debates over
the controversial pipelines, which are opposed by environmental
groups and many aboriginal communities in British Columbia.
Among areas to be reviewed by the three-member panel are
liability and compensation. Ship owners are responsible for the
cost of cleaning up any oil spill and are required to have
insurance to an amount linked to the tonnage of the vessel,
according to the ministry.
If damages exceed the owner's liability, international and
domestic funds provide additional compensation to a total of
C$1.36 billion ($1.33 billion).
The government also said it is amending current legislation
to boost requirements for pollution prevention at oil-handling
facilities, increase oversight and enforcement, introduce new
laws for contravening the act and remove legal barriers that
could block response organizations from participating in cleanup
operations.
It also announced a series of new safety measures, such as
increasing inspections of foreign tankers, expanding aerial
monitoring and modernizing navigation systems, it said.
The C$6 billion Northern Gateway pipeline would take 525,000
barrels of Alberta crude a day to Kitimat, British Columbia,
where it would be loaded onto vessels and shipped through the
Douglas Channel to the Pacific. The number of tankers connected
to the project is pegged at more than 200 annually.
The C$5.4 billion Trans Mountain expansion would nearly
triple the current throughout to 890,000 barrels a day. That
pipeline would extend to Vancouver from near Edmonton, Alberta.
The number of oil tankers in that harbor would increase to more
than 400 a year from about 60 currently.
Regulators are scheduled to make a decision on whether to
approve Northern Gateway by the end of this year. Kinder Morgan
has yet to apply to proceed with its expansion.
One environmental group opposed to the oil pipelines said
Ottawa's moves would not change the main risks posed by the
major increase in traffic carrying Alberta's oil sands-derived
crude.
"We are saying less tar sands oil, not more, thank you very
much. The truth is the safest thing we can do is say no to the
Enbridge and Kinder Morgan pipelines," Ben West, tar sands
campaigner for ForestEthics Advocacy, said in a statement.