CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Canada's oil sands cash flows to fall by $23 bln in 2 years - consultancy

(Corrects cash flow decrease to $23 billion from $21 billion in
headline, first and fourth paragraphs after Wood Mackenzie
revised figures)
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 24 Oil sands cash flows
will fall by $23 billion in the next two years, energy
consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in a report on Tuesday, as low
global petroleum prices make it less economical to extract
bitumen from northern Alberta.
Canada's oil sands hold the world's third-largest proven
crude reserves after Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, but operating
costs are among the highest globally, according to Wood
Mackenzie principal analyst Callan McMahon.
Current operating costs reach $37 per barrel for thermal
projects, in which steam is pumped underground to liquefy tarry
bitumen so it can flow, and $40 per barrel for mining projects.
With benchmark U.S. crude trading around $50 a
barrel, down from more than $100 in June, McMahon said the oil
sands region's cash flows would drop by $23 billion in 2015 and
2016 combined.
Producers including Suncor Energy Inc, Cenovus
Energy Inc and MEG Energy have slashed 2015
capital expenditures in response to the oil price slump.
Wood Mackenzie estimates industry spending will drop by $1.5
billion over the next two years, down 4 percent from its
fourth-quarter 2014 assumptions.
Even so, the consultancy forecasts only limited effects on
production until 2017.
McMahon said production was unlikely to be shut in even if
projects temporarily operate at a loss, while new ones scheduled
to start up this year will go ahead because the investment has
already been made.
"With the costs sunk, projects totalling 458,000 bpd of
bitumen are set to start production in 2015-2016," McMahon said.
Wood Mackenzie previously forecast peak bitumen production
of 4 million barrels per day from the oil sands in 2020 but has
now pushed that back to 2024.
On Monday, Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it was
shelving plans to build the 200,000-bpd Pierre River oil sands
mine in northern Alberta, the largest such project to be
deferred.
Total SA and Statoil ASA also recently
postponed big oil sands projects due to weak prices.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)