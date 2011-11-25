Alberta study disputes oil sands corrosion claims

* Paper finds that the two oil types are comparable
* Points out lack of dedicated peer-reviewed research
* Recommends regulators improve data-gathering
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 25 An Alberta study has
found that crude from the province's oil sands is no more
corrosive to pipelines than conventional oil, but it points out
there is no definitive peer-reviewed research on the issue,
which has played a role in Keystone XL pipeline controversy.
A 29-page review of available data by Alberta Innovates, a
government-owned research corporation, addressed warnings by
environmental groups that crude from the northern Alberta oil
sands was more damaging to pipeline walls in several different
ways, increasing risks of oil spills.
The study found there are differences in the chemical
makeup of the types of oil, but not necessarily in corrosive
qualities.
The paper made several recommendations, including urging
Alberta's regulator, the Energy Resources Conservation Board,
to start separating safety and operating statistics for
pipelines that carry oil sands crude from those that ship
conventional oil to allow better information gathering.
The paper, published this month, was written by Jenny Been,
a specialist in Alberta Innovates' corrosion-engineering and
advanced materials section. It was prepared for John Zhou of
the agency's energy and environment solutions division.
It is not clear what weight the research carries and what
the next steps are. Zhou and other officials at his division
were not available for comment.
Corrosion fears were part of the controversy surrounding
TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) $7 billion plan to build the
Keystone XL pipeline to Texas from the Alberta oil sands. The
plan is now on hold after the U.S. State Department pushed back
a go-ahead decision by more than a year. The issue has arisen
with other projects aimed at shipping crude from the tar sands,
the world's third-largest oil deposit.
Despite a push by Canada and its oil industry to boost
exports and staunch opposition from environmental groups such
as the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), there is
little, if any, dedicated research on the impact of the oil in
question, bitumen mixed with lighter diluting hydrocarbons,
called "dilbit". [ID:nN1E7711N5]
New York-based NRDC released a study early this year that
spelled out the concerns and called for the U.S. pipeline
safety authority to commission research. The Alberta paper said
the NRDC did an "excellent job" summarizing the issues and also
points out the lack of a formal peer-reviewed study.
There is no indication that releasing the Alberta Innovates
paper to regulators or media would have swayed the State
Department in favor of greenlighting Keystone XL. But it may
have helped calm some fears over risks of oil spills in
environmentally sensitive areas, such Nebraska's Sand Hills.
In the paper, Been reviewed information from several
sources and found dilbit crudes had acid, sulfur and chloride
salt concentrations comparable to many conventional crudes.
The one exception is a variation called "dilsynbit", which
is bitumen mixed with light synthetic crude. It has higher
concentrations of solids but still well below the limits set by
regulators and pipeline operators, she wrote.
Been pointed out that those ingredients can cause corrosion
at temperatures above 200 C (392 F) at refineries, but are too
stable at lower pipeline temperatures to cause such damage.
The research highlighted one risk, however - the impact of
the buildup of sludge, made up of clay particles, water and
oil, in pipelines. "The corrosivity of these sludges varies,
but seems to be linked to water content, which can exceed 10
percent, and large bacterial populations," she said.
Sludge is not unique to pipelines carrying dilbit. However,
the paper recommended that the compatibility of diluent and
bitumen should be studied to find out if that plays any role in
the formation of sludge.
The paper also urged support for a "downstream quality
database" being developed by Crude Quality Inc and its industry
partners. Crude Quality is an Edmonton, Alberta-based company
that compiles data on Canadian oil types.
"It will be a valuable resource for the evaluation of
sludge deposition and underdeposit corrosion during
transportation," Been said.
(Editing by Peter Galloway)