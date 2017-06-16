Canada oil sands need more emissions measures -official panel

CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Canada's oil sands
need more emissions-cutting measures and monitoring, an official
panel said on Friday in recommendations that could potentially
raise costs in a high-cost region that international players
have increasingly abandoned.
The report from the Oil Sands Advisory Group of the Alberta
province, which lays out the blueprint for the 100-megatonne cap
on emissions for the heart of Canada's energy sector, is
non-binding.
The Alberta government, which introduced the bill for the
cap late last year, said in a statement that it will review the
recommendations and hold consultations starting June 27.
Alberta's economy is largely dependent on oil, and its
government has said its carbon-managing measures are needed to
gain federal approval for pipelines that help export its
landlocked crude.
The advisory group outlined reviews for emissions-cutting
that would be triggered as carbon output approaches the
100-megatonne cap. Facilities that exceed emissions limits could
face a C$200 per tonne penalty, according to the report.
The advisory group also recommended requirements for new
facilities and expansions to use the best available technology
economically achievable to reduce emissions.
Companies should also be required to prepare plans on
managing greenhouse gases and their use of technology, and
high-emission intensity portions of resources should be left in
the ground if possible, the group said.
The vast oil sands deposits in northern Alberta are home to
the world's third-largest crude reserves, but also carry some of
the highest production costs.
International oil companies including Royal Dutch Shell PLC
and ConocoPhillips have sold off billions in
assets to Canadian producers since the start of 2017, stoking
concerns about the future of the resource.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Leslie Adler)