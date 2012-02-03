UPDATE 2-Canada, Alberta seek to assuage oil sands critics

* Three-year implementation of monitoring plan
* To include more sampling in more locations
* Moves come amid controversial pipeline proposals
By Jeffrey Jones and Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 3 Canada will set up
a new environmental monitoring system for the northern Alberta
oil sands as it seeks to fend off harsh international criticism
following revelations that oversight of the huge petroleum
development has been insufficient.
The federal and the Alberta provincial governments said on
Friday the new plan that will boost water sampling and increase
information available to the public.
They said they will take three years to implement a joint
program that will continuously study the effects of developing
the resource on water sources such as the Athabasca River. The
program will be subject to independent scientific scrutiny.
The much-anticipated step comes as the two governments and
industry push to build multibillion-dollar pipelines that would
ship oil sands-derived crude to Texas and to the Pacific Coast.
Both pipeline projects, TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL
proposal and Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway pipeline,
face bitter opposition from environmentalists who decry the
effects of the rapid development of the resource.
Canada is also battling against a proposal by the European
Union to label the oil sands, the world's third-largest crude
source, as inherently polluting.
"The more robust our facts and science with regards to
responsible oil sands development (the more it) will allow us to
counter some of the more outrageous expressions of criticism,
myths and financially damaging mischaracterizations of our
development of the oil sands," Peter Kent, the federal
environment minister, told reporters in Edmonton, Alberta.
Kent said he is confident the energy industry will provide
the increased funding for the expanded program, which is aimed
at adding scientific credibility to claims that everything
possible is being done to minimize environmental impact. He
pegged the total cost at C$50 million ($50 million) a year.
Separate scientific panels commissioned by the two
governments last year found the current monitoring system, which
is backed by oil sands producers, is not capable of assessing
the effects of oil sands production on the environment,
especially on water.
The work was sparked by a damning 2010 study coauthored by
University of Alberta ecologist David Schindler that concluded
that oil sands plants were contaminating the Athabasca watershed
with such toxins as mercury, arsenic and lead.
The reports of the current monitoring system had said that
any pollution was naturally occurring.
The governments discussed the new plan with Schindler, Kent
said.
It will include increased water sampling, frequency and
parameters, and the governments will prepare annual progress
reports for the first three years of implementation.
After the third year, it will undergo an external scientific
peer review, and all the work will be made public, officials
said.
For its part, the oil industry, which aims to nearly double
oil sands output to 3 million barrels a day by 2020, said it
welcomed the measures.
"A world-class environmental monitoring system will
contribute to improved performance reporting, regional planning
and industry performance improvement as the oil sands industry
continues to grow," Dave Collyer, president of the Canadian
Association of Petroleum Producers, said in a statement.
One environmental group, Greenpeace, said the plan is
marred by not halting approvals of new oil sands projects until
big questions about their impact get answered.
Mike Hudema, the group's tar sands campaigner, also
said he was disappointed that it appears it will take three
years to spawn any new regulations, and that the program will
not be administered by officials independent from the
governments involved, which are strong supporters of oil sands
development.
"Getting more data on the tremendous impacts the tar
sands are having is good, but not if it has to go through the
(Prime Minister Stephen) Harper- and provincial-government spin
machines first," Hudema said.