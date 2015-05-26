MEG Energy evacuates staff as Alberta wildfires threaten region

CALGARY, Alberta May 26 MEG Energy Inc
said on Tuesday it was suspending operations at its 80,000
barrel per day Christina Lake oil sands project and evacuated
non-essential staff as wildfires rage through northeastern
Alberta.
MEG said in a statement that there was as yet no safety risk
from the forest fires, but it has halted work on a planned
maintenance shutdown at its project site, the latest of several
oil producers in the region to move staff away from the
potential danger.
"As a precautionary measure, we have temporarily suspended
operations, including our planned maintenance turnaround," the
company said in a statement. "As soon as we have safety
clearance regarding fire hazards, we will resume normal
operations."
At least 233,000 barrels per day of oil sands production,
nine percent of Alberta's total output, has been suspended in
Alberta's northeast because of the fire risk, though none of the
oil sands projects have been damaged and no injuries reported.
Over the weekend, Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd evacuated staff and halted output
at two sites as a precaution against the rapidly spreading
forest fire.
On Monday, Canadian Natural said it also cut production at its
nearby Kirby South thermal project to 12,000 bpd from around
30,000 bpd.
Both companies on Tuesday said there had been no other
changes to the status of the projects in the region.
Husky Energy Inc said its operations in the Cold
Lake oil sands region have not been affected by the blaze,
though it has suspended operations at its Muskwa natural-gas
processing plant and its Overlea compressor facilities in north
central Alberta due to other fires. Six employees were evacuated
from the sites.
The Alberta government said there are 66 forest fires now
burning in the province and 20 of those, including the one in
the Cold Lake oil sands region of northeastern Alberta, are
considered out of control.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett and Nia Williams; Editing by Andrew
Hay)