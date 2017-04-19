CORRECTED-Canada oil sands beefing up defences as wildfire season looms

(Corrects production volumes in eighth paragraph to show
Horizon produces 172,000 bpd (not 34,000 bpd) and Sunrise
produces 34,000 bpd (not 172,000 bpd)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, April 19 Northern Alberta's
oil sands producers and communities are stepping up preparations
for wildfire season to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating
blaze that shut in more than a quarter of Canadian crude output
and left thousands homeless.
The May 2016 fire ripped through the oil sands hub of Fort
McMurray, destroying 10 percent of homes in the remote city of
88,000 people and shutting in more than a million barrels of
crude production.
The region saw another mild winter, similar to the previous
one, but has had a wetter fall and spring which should reduce
the wildfire risk. Still, Fort McMurray has added eight new
firefighters and begun fire-prevention measures like
preemptively burning off vegetation that could fuel fires.
"Burning light fuels like dry grass started a month earlier
than normal (this year)," said fire captain Damian Asher, who
lost his home in the 2016 blaze.
Companies operating around Fort McMurray including Suncor
Energy, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and
Royal Dutch Shell cut production for weeks because of
the fire threat last year, dealing a heavy blow to revenues.
With crude prices hovering around $50 a barrel, the
high-cost oil sands sector, which has seen an exodus of
international investment in recent months, can ill afford more
lengthy shut-ins.
Nearly all the projects are surrounded by dense boreal
forest that provided ample fuel for last year's blaze.
Canadian Natural and Husky Energy said they have
enhanced firebreaks at their respective 172,000 barrel-per-day
Horizon and 34,000-bpd Sunrise sites by cutting back surrounding
vegetation.
Cenovus Energy, in the process of acquiring total
ownership of its 200,000 bpd Christina Lake and 160,000 bpd
Foster Creek projects from ConocoPhillips, said it has
always kept a clear perimeter of 10 to 30 metres around its
operations.
This year, its emergency response plan includes getting
firefighters on scene faster by increasing the number of people
on-call in its corporate centre Calgary and in the oil sands.
Cenovus has also given staff extra training on evacuations
and put new operating procedures in place to improve
communication during wildfires, spokesman Reg Curren said.
At Syncrude Canada, the 350,000 bpd mining and upgrading
project majority-owned by Suncor, spokesman Will Gibson said the
focus was on monitoring mental health and stress levels in
employees who had to flee Fort McMurray last year.
Much of the vegetation to the south of the Syncrude site
burned last year, but air pollution from large wildfires is a
major problem for operators and can also trigger project
shutdowns and evacuations.
"We can get smoked out pretty easily," said Gibson. "The
flames didn't reach us last year but the smoke was pretty
intense."
(Editing by Alistair Bell)