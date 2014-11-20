版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 21日 星期五 04:28 BJT

Oil sands operators cleared by regulator for waterfowl deaths

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 20 The Alberta Energy Regulator on Thursday cleared oil sands operators of responsibility for the death of 196 waterfowl that landed on their toxic tailings ponds earlier this month, saying poor weather conditions forced the birds down.

The regulator said the operators' deterrent systems were all working normally on Nov. 4, when the birds landed on ponds at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's Horizon project, Suncor Energy Inc's site, and at Syncrude Canada's Mildred Lake site.

"On each site, waterfowl deterrent systems were in place and functioning at the time of the incident," the regulator said in a news release.

"Unfortunately, the intense weather conditions on November 4, 2014 forced the waterfowl to land on the ponds in spite of the deterrents."

Syncrude, a consortium led by Canadian Oil Sands Ltd was fined C$3 million ($2.7 million) for the 2008 deaths of 1,600 ducks at a tailing pond at its northern Alberta project site. The death fueled international concern about the environmental costs of developing the oil sands. (1 US dollar = 1.1297 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Scott Haggett. Editing by Andre Grenon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐