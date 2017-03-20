UPDATE 1-Regulator responding to Husky oil spill in Canada's Alberta

(Adds Husky comment)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 The Alberta Energy
Regulator is responding to a crude oil spill by Husky Energy Inc
in Canada's oil-rich Alberta province, and while the
pipeline involved has been shut, the amount leaked and cause are
unknown, the agency said on Monday.
The leak occurred on Thursday, the regulator said, and the
company was still working on Monday to isolate the oil, which
leaked into Coxhill Creek west of Calgary, Alberta's biggest
city.
The spill did not affect wildlife, the agency said.
Husky confirmed the incident and said there was no flowing
water at the location.
"It is a relatively small area of operations and the spill
was light oil," company spokesman Mel Duvall said, adding that
cleanup efforts were underway.
Last summer, Husky indefinitely closed a pipeline that
leaked oil into a major Canadian river. The incident was the
third in the same area in eight months, according to government
records.
