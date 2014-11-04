Canada oil producers set to cut 2015 spending as price tumbles

(In U.S. dollars unless noted.)
By Scott Haggett and Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 4 Falling oil prices will
lead to lower capital spending in Western Canada next year,
observers say, as both oil sands and light oil producers look to
cope with less cash coming in the door.
North American benchmark oil prices touched $75.84 a barrel
on Tuesday, the lowest since October 2011, after Saudi Arabia
cut export prices to the United States.
Although Canadian producers say they are in a strong
position to withstand a slump in crude prices, falling profits
from oil production look likely to prompt lower capital spending
as the hardest-hit look to for ways ride out the storm.
"It's probably going to force a lot of people's hands into
doing transactions," said Sonny Mottahed, chief executive of
Black Spruce Merchant Capital.
"The (smaller) companies are going to immediately feel the
impact on cash flow, so they may start curtailing spending darn
fast. The bigger companies ... may continue to forge ahead. They
can probably endure as long as a year of depressed oil prices."
Canadian producers are in the midst of firming up spending
plans for 2015, with most expected to announce their budgets in
coming weeks.
Talisman Energy Inc has cut its current year budget
by 6 percent to $3 billion and said it would take the price
outlook into account when finalizing its 2015 capital spending
program.
"These are difficult times in the energy sector, no doubt
about that," Hal Kvisle, Talisman's chief executive
said on a Tuesday conference call.
Oil sands producer MEG Energy Inc has also lowered
its 2014 spending to C$1.6 billion ($1.4 billion) from C$1.8
billion.
Western Canada's oil and gas producers are forecast to spend
about C$76.7 billion in 2014, according to figures compiled by
FirstEnergy Capital. With cash flows declining because of lower
prices, the investment bank expects that to drop to C$71.1
billion in 2015.
However, most spending on oil sands projects in northern
Alberta is already locked in and cuts are more likely to hit
early-stage projects.
"If we were to get consistent lower commodity prices that's
probably only really going to show in oil sands production maybe
four or five years from now," said FirstEnergy analyst Michael
Dunn.
Indeed, Suncor Energy Inc, said it expects to spend
between C$7 billion and C$8 billion next year, about the same as
2014, as it builds its new Fort Hills oil sands mine.
"We have to cut our cloth within our means, but you will not
see capital budget coming up and down and these projects being
stopped and started," Suncor chief executive Steve Williams said
on an Oct. 30 conference call.
Despite the gloomy outlook, producers and industry observers
said it was unlikely any oil sands producers would take the
costly step of shutting in production.
"Any cash flow is better than none," FirstEnergy's Dunn
said.
(1 US dollar = 1.1406 Canadian dollar)
(Editing by David Gregorio)