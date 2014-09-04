版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 5日 星期五 02:59 BJT

Canada seeks voluntary bank agreement to lower credit card costs

TORONTO, Sept 4 The Canadian government would like credit card companies and banks to voluntarily agree to lower transaction fees paid by retailers, and to do so within months, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday.

"We've said in last year's budget that the government will work with stakeholders to promote fair and transparent practices and to help lower credit card acceptance fees for merchants and also to encourage merchants to reduce prices for consumers," Oliver told a news conference.

"We would like to see this proceed on a voluntary basis at this point. ... We're looking at months, not years, obviously," he said. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; writing by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐