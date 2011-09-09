Ontario Conservatives, sag in polls, promise jobs

* Harris/Decima poll shows Liberals 11 points ahead

* Conservatives say no taxpayer subsidies for jobs

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Sept 9 Ontario's main opposition Conservatives, trailing the ruling Liberals for the first time ahead of an October election, said on Friday that they can create jobs without relying on public subsidies.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Hudak, whose double-digit opinion poll lead has disappeared for now, promises to lower corporate taxes and cut red tape.

He repeated a pledge to cancel a C$7 billion deal with South Korea's Samsung C&T Samsung 000830.KS that the Liberals say will create up to 16,000 jobs in the industry.

"The productive industries that made Ontario and economic powerhouse, our manufacturing base, our mining, our forestry sectors, they continue to suffer, they continue to lose jobs," said Hudak.

"We believe in freeing the job creators, in letting customers and markets determine which companies succeed and grow and hire, not government, not politicians."

A survey by Harris/Decima suggests that the Liberals, who also promise lower corporate taxes, are heading for their third straight election win.

The poll put support for the Liberals at 40 per cent, 11 points ahead of the Conservatives' 29 percent.

The phone poll, conducted Aug. 26-Sept. 6 has a relatively small sample size of 650 respondents and 3.8 percent margin of error 19 times out of 20.

It was the first time that the Liberals have been ahead of the Conservatives and it put support for the left-leaning New Democrats at 24 percent and the Greens at 6 percent.

The Liberals, in power since 2003, promise lower tuition fees for many college and university students as well as help for seniors and for businesses who hire immigrants.

NDP, the third largest party in the provincial legislature, could gain support on affection for federal NDP leader Jack Layton, who died of cancer less than three weeks ago. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Janet Guttsman)