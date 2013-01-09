Ontario government reaches deal with some public workers

* Ontario strike deal covering 35,000 employees
* Latest progress in talks with provincial unions
* Province imposed contract on teachers last week
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Jan 9 Ontario's government said on
Wednesday it reached a deal with public employees to freeze
wages for two years as part of a broader and contentious push to
rein in the budget deficit.
The tentative deal with the Ontario Public Service Employees
Union covers more than 35,000 workers, including government
staff, a relatively small group of workers compared to some of
Ontario's larger unions.
"This deal will help us meet our fiscal targets and it shows
how everyone has a role to play to help Ontario eliminate the
deficit," Ontario's Finance Minister Dwight Duncan said in a
statement.
Last week, Ontario imposed new labor contracts on some
130,000 teachers, despite job action that included one-day
strikes and teachers' refusal to carry out extracurricular
activities.
Ontario's minority Liberal government reached deals with
doctors and other teacher groups, but failed to agree terms with
the larger group of elementary and secondary school teachers.
Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty, who said late last year
that he would resign once the Liberals elect a new leader later
this month, vowed last March that the government would reduce
its C$14 billion ($14.18 billion) deficit by standing firm on
public sector wages.
Credit rating agencies have repeatedly warned that Ontario
needs to stick to tough austerity measures to curb the deficit.