Canadian medical marijuana company OrganiGram set to go public

| TORONTO
TORONTO Aug 22 Canadian medical marijuana
producer OrganiGram Inc is set to go public on Monday, its
chief executive said, the second such firm to list on the
venture exchange next week, highlighting investor appetite for a
high-growth industry.
OrganiGram and Bedrocan Cannabis Corp both plan to list on
Aug. 25. The two firms, via reverse takeovers, will join Tweed
Marijuana Inc on the TSX Venture Exchange giving
investors in public markets three licensed producers to choose
from. Tweed went public in April and is valued at C$100.8
million ($92.11 million).
Canada appeals to U.S. and global investors because of its
federally regulated program and contrasts with the United
States, where medical marijuana is illegal at the national
level. Regulator Health Canada estimates that the market will
grow to C$1.3 billion over the next decade.
"The investment community is seeing Canada as a safe place
to invest due to the regulatory framework," said Chief Executive
Denis Arsenault, noting the firm had seen "tremendous" interest
from U.S. and Canadian funds.
Moncton, New Brunswick-based OrganiGram wants to capture the
Eastern Canadian and French-speaking markets. It has started to
establish a sales force in Québec.
The company, which received its license in March, began
production later in the month and will start shipping the
product next week. It has more than 1,000 patients on the
waiting list to receive the drug.
OrganiGram has raised C$10.6 million so far, and its latest
financing this month was oversubscribed by four times, Arsenault
said. The company was valued at C$36 million based on the recent
round.
OrganiGram will list under the ticker symbol "OGI."
Jacob Securities and Jordan Capital Markets are providing
investment banking services for the company, while McMillan and
Tripp Business Law are giving legal advice.
Reverse takeovers, a method used by smaller firms to access
public markets, are carried out using a shell company already
listed on an exchange. They are typically faster and cheaper
than traditional initial public offerings.
(1 US dollar = 1.0944 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)