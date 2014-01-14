版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 15日 星期三 01:16 BJT

BRIEF-Canada's OSFI to implement Basel III leverage ratio with 3 pct floor

TORONTO Jan 14 Canada bank regulator: * Canada's office of the superintendent of financial institutions to replace

asset-capital multiple requirement with Basel III leverage ratio * Canada's osfi to implement leverage ratio with 3 percent floor, will not

follow other jurisdictions in implementing higher requirements for major

banks
