Widespread use of digital "wallets" to take time-Canada panel

| TORONTO, Sept 25
TORONTO, Sept 25 Canadian banks and telecom
providers are scrambling to introduce smartphone digital
"wallets," but the dream of completely abandoning the
traditional billfold in favor of a smartphone is likely several
years away, according to speakers at an e-commerce conference in
Toronto on Tuesday.
Digital wallets will allow consumers to make cash and credit
card transactions using their smartphones by swiping the phone
past a sensor and then entering a PIN number to complete the
payment.
Apple Inc's decision to not embed chips in its new iPhone 5
that would have allowed the phone to communicate with retail
payment devices was worrisome to industry players presenting at
the conference, but they said it was just one of many barriers
to full acceptance of the payments technology.
Apple surprised many by not including the Near Field chips
in its latest version of the iPhone. The company said it decided
to not include the technology because it was not clear the
technology was the proper solution for contactless payments.
Also influencing the adoption of the digital wallet is a
slow take-up of payment technology by retailers, questions about
which technology will become dominant in the industry, and the
time it will take for banks and telecom providers to hammer out
the deals necessary for consumers to be able to say goodbye to
cash in their pockets.
"Mass adoption will happen when every bank in Canada and
every single mobile network operator have an agreement on secure
(access)," Derek Colfer, bu siness le ader of global mobile
product innovation at Visa Canada, said.
"That means every large financial institution, that means
every small financial institution."
Canada's financial services landscape is dominated by six
large banks, but hundreds of smaller foreign and domestic
lenders and credit unions also offer payment products.
The country, however, is considered an ideal test-case for
the mobile wallet technology, with high smartphone penetration,
a tendency to upgrade those phones frequently, and widespread
use of systems such as Interac, a debit payment network owned by
a group of Canadian financial institutions.
Allen Wright, vice-president of product and service
management at Interac, agreed that "ubiquitous" integration will
take time, and said the onus will be on providers to come up
with products that will lure customers over to the new
technology.
"I think that the notion that the consumer is looking for a
different way to pay is a bit of a flawed logic," he said.
Canadian banks have already begun jostling for position in
the nascent market.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is in an
"advanced field test" of a digital wallet it is developing with
te lecom company R ogers Communications, and plans to
launch it this year, said Todd Roberts, a senior vice-president
of card products at Canada's fifth largest bank.
Bank of Nova Scotia plans to have a platform out
next year, the bank's head of emerging payments, Heather
MacMillan said. Royal Bank of Canada, which was not
represented at the conference, has said it expects to launch a
wallet next month.
The conference, called Mobile Money Canada 2012, was
organized by mobile financial services consulting firm DonRiver
Inc.