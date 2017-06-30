FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
UPDATE 2-Canadian payments system Interac hit by technical problems
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 下午4点59分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 2-Canadian payments system Interac hit by technical problems

2 分钟阅读

* Customers of Canada's 'Big 5' banks affected

* Interac says working to resolve situation (Adds TD Bank customers also affected)

By Matt Scuffham and Jim Finkle

TORONTO, June 30 (Reuters) - Interac, which operates an email money transfer service used by several Canadian banks, said on Friday it was experiencing technical difficulties preventing some bank customers from making payments ahead of an extended holiday weekend.

"We are experiencing a significant technical difficulty impacting the Interac e-Transfer service resulting in service delays and disruptions. We are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible," Interac said in a statement.

Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce tweeted that they were experiencing difficulties, while Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia customers reported problems making payments.

Some people took to Twitter to complain they were having trouble making rent payments and other critical transfers.

"Rent money in limbo. Not even showing in e-transfer history and can't even cancel it," said one tweet by Richard K, a BMO customer.

"Please fix Scotiabank e-transfer soon. I have a family emergency, money transfer is vitally important right now," tweeted a Scotiabank customer with the handle Kathtastic.

"TD Canada would have been nice if the app let me know Interac was down. I tried many times. I didn't know until I went to the desktop site," tweeted Ruth Singh.

RBC, TD Bank and Scotiabank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Canada Day will be observed on Monday, July 3. (Editing by Richard Chang and Matthew Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below