Canada Pension Plan hires ex-Goldman exec-source

TORONTO Feb 16 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages the country's second largest pension fund, has hired former Goldman Sachs banker Mark Machin to head its Asia-Pacific business, according to a source close to the matter.

Machin stepped down from his post as co-head of Goldman's Asia-Pacific investment banking operation in December.

CPPIB will announce the hiring later on Thursday, the source said.

The pension fund, one of the world's top private equity players, has assets under management of around C$150 billion ($150 billion).

CPPIB said last year it planned to focus on building its investment footprint in key emerging markets in Asia and Latin America.