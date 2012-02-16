Canada Pension Plan hires ex-Goldman exec-source

TORONTO Feb 16 Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, which manages the country's second largest
pension fund, has hired former Goldman Sachs banker Mark
Machin to head its Asia-Pacific business, according to a source
close to the matter.
Machin stepped down from his post as co-head of Goldman's
Asia-Pacific investment banking operation in December.
CPPIB will announce the hiring later on Thursday, the source
said.
The pension fund, one of the world's top private equity
players, has assets under management of around C$150 billion
($150 billion).
CPPIB said last year it planned to focus on building its
investment footprint in key emerging markets in Asia and Latin
America.