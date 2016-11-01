UPDATE 1-Canada pension boss warns against political interference

(Adds background on government plans, quotes)
TORONTO Nov 1 The head of the Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board, Canada's biggest public pension fund,
warned lawmakers not to interfere in its investment policies
saying it should operate "at an arm's length" from the
government.
Canada's Liberal government is looking for ways to attract
private investors such as pension funds to invest in new
infrastructure projects having committed to spending C$125
billion ($93 billion) of public money over the next 10 years.
Speaking to Canada's House of Commons Finance Committee on
Tuesday, CPPIB's Chief Executive Mark Machin said the fund
would welcome more opportunities to make large-scale investments
of more than C$500 million in Canadian infrastructure, but
cautioned that political pressure to invest would be unwelcome.
"The fact that we are accountable to government but kept at
arm's length when we're making our professional judgments on
investments is really important and something that we would hope
would continue," Mark Machin told Canada's House of Commons
Finance Committee. "To the extent that it crosses that line and
a call was made that exerts undue pressure then that would not
be a good thing."
A Canadian government advisory group has recommended the
creation of an infrastructure bank to enable private investment,
recommending it looks to attract $4 of institutional equity
capital for every government dollar invested.
"We'll watch carefully how that unfolds and what comes from
that," said Machin. "Things that improve the pipeline of
opportunities are good. The devil will be in the detail of how
everything is implemented."
($1 = 1.3391 Canadian dollars)
