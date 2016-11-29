版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 03:22 BJT

Canada PM to make announcement, set to reveal pipeline decisions

OTTAWA Nov 29 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make an announcement at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, his spokeswoman said on Twitter. She gave no details of a topic.

Political sources say the Liberal government will reveal its decision on two pipelines. Ottawa is widely expected to veto Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway line from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific while allowing the firm to replace the Canadian sections of its aging Line 3 from Alberta to Wisconsin. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐