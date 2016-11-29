Canada approves Kinder Morgan pipeline proposal

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA Nov 29 The Canadian government said on Tuesday it had approved Kinder Morgan Inc's proposal to more than double the capacity of its Trans Mountain pipeline, a project strongly opposed by environmentalists.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said Ottawa had vetoed Enbridge Inc's proposed Northern Gateway line, which would have taken crude from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific Coast. It approved Enbridge's plan to replace Canadian segments of Line 3, which carries crude from Alberta to Wisconsin. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.