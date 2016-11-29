版本:
2016年 11月 30日

Canada approves Kinder Morgan pipeline proposal

OTTAWA Nov 29 The Canadian government said on Tuesday it had approved Kinder Morgan Inc's proposal to more than double the capacity of its Trans Mountain pipeline, a project strongly opposed by environmentalists.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said Ottawa had vetoed Enbridge Inc's proposed Northern Gateway line, which would have taken crude from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific Coast. It approved Enbridge's plan to replace Canadian segments of Line 3, which carries crude from Alberta to Wisconsin. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

