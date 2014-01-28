Natural gas service to resume for chilled Manitoba residents

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Jan 28 Natural gas service
was set to resume on Tuesday for most of the 4,000 Manitoba
residents and businesses left shivering following a TransCanada
Corp pipeline explosion in the Western Canadian
province on Saturday.
The province has been locked in a deep freeze, with
temperatures on Tuesday nearing minus 30 Celsius (minus 22
Fahrenheit). Manitoba Hydro's electricity grid has continued to
function, however, and many residents have been using small
electric heaters to try to stay warm.
Natural gas started flowing through TransCanada's pipeline
and into Manitoba Hydro's distribution system for some towns
early Tuesday, said Scott Powell, a spokesman for Manitoba
Hydro, a government-owned energy company.
Service should resume to the remaining communities by
midday, TransCanada said in a statement on Tuesday.
The explosion and fire happened early Saturday near
Otterburne, Manitoba, about 50 km (31 miles) south of the
provincial capital, Winnipeg. No one was hurt in the blast and
the cause is under investigation.
Most customers should see gas service resume quickly, but it
could take two days for others, Manitoba Hydro said. Hydro staff
are going door to door in the affected towns to relight pilot
lights on furnaces and boilers.
On Monday, TransCanada Executive Vice-President Karl
Johannson apologized to Manitoba residents for the service
disruption. He said the company would compensate them for direct
costs they have incurred as a result of the disruption.