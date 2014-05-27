Canada seeks to improve ties with aboriginals on resource deals

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA May 27 Stung by criticism that aboriginal groups have not been consulted enough on projects like the Northern Gateway pipeline, the Canadian government announced two initiatives on Tuesday to improve coordination with natives.
Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford announced the creation of Major Projects Management Office West to serve as a single point for the federal government to coordinate activities on energy infrastructure with British Columbia First Nations and with industry in British Columbia and Alberta.
He also announced a tripartite forum to provide an opportunity for the federal government, the British Columbia provincial government and B.C. aboriginal leaders to share information and align efforts on development of energy infrastructure and natural resources on the Pacific Coast.
Enbridge Inc wants to build the 525,000-barrel-per-day Northern Gateway pipeline from Alberta to the B.C. coast at a cost of C$7.9 billion ($7.2 billion). The government has said it was looking to decide by mid-June on whether to approve the pipeline.
($1=$1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.