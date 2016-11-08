UPDATE 2-Canada to spend $1.1 bln to boost oil spill response

(Adds comments from British Columbia premier)
By Catherine Ngai
VANCOUVER Nov 7 Canada's Liberal government on
Monday vowed to toughen its response to oil spills at sea, a
move that some critics say will increase local tanker traffic
and hurt the environment.
As part of a marine safety plan to protect oceans, Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa would spend C$1.5 billion
($1.1 billion) over five years on better response measures and
research into how to clean up oil spills.
Trudeau said the plan "will make Canada a world leader in
marine safety."
However, environmentalists said the announcement was a sign
Ottawa will approve the hotly contested Trans Mountain pipeline
expansion next month, which will run from Alberta's oil sands to
the Pacific Coast.
Trudeau declined to comment on whether he will approve the
pipeline.
The government has until Dec. 19 to decide whether to allow
Kinder Morgan Inc to nearly triple the capacity of the
pipeline and expand an existing marine terminal.
Environmentalists are concerned about the impact of
developing Alberta's oil sands. Aboriginal activists feel they
were not consulted fairly.
Canada's energy industry and the Alberta government are
pressuring Ottawa to approve the project.
"Today's announcement ... is the strongest signal yet that
the Liberal Government is trying to create a context that would
justify their approval of the Kinder Morgan pipeline,"
environmental group Stand.earth said in a statement.
British Columbia Premier Christy Clark praised the plan,
telling reporters on a call that the new measures appear to
address all of the safety, environmental and operational gaps
her government previously raised to the federal government. She
added that they still need to work out details.
Critics say if the pipeline is approved, it will lead to
more tanker shipping and boost the chances of an accident.
In a statement, Trudeau said the government would make
shipping safer by providing better charting in key areas of high
traffic, opening new radar sites and increasing the size of an
industry fund that pays compensation for spills.
Trans Mountain runs from Alberta to the Pacific province of
British Columbia, where the local government has laid down five
conditions which must be met before it allows pipelines to be
built on its territory.
One of the demands is that Ottawa upgrade its ability to
tackle oil spills.
The expanded pipeline would primarily carry heavy crude oil,
the bulk of which would be loaded onto tankers at Kinder
Morgan's Vancouver marine terminal.
($1 = 1.3367 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai, writing by David Ljunggren;
additional reporting by Nicole Mordant; Editing by Alan Crosby
and Lisa Shumaker)