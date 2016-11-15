Ahead of pipeline ruling, Canada says it wants Asia exports

| OTTAWA
OTTAWA Nov 15 Canada's natural resources
minister said on Tuesday it was important that Canadian oil
exports reach Asia, as the Liberal government prepares to decide
whether to approve Kinder Morgan Inc's plans to more
than double the capacity of a pipeline to the Pacific.
Ottawa must decide by Dec. 19 on the company's proposal to
build a second pipeline adjacent to the existing Trans Mountain
line from the Alberta oil sands to the west coast, where the oil
could be loaded on tankers and shipped to lucrative Asian
refining markets.
Environmentalists and aboriginal activists strongly oppose
the project and have reacted angrily to what they have said were
indications the Liberals would approve it.
Oil companies seeking relief from transport bottlenecks
could be helped if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump fulfils a
promise to give a permit for TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL pipeline from Alberta to Texas.
But when pressed on a possible Keystone approval, Natural
Resources Minister Jim Carr told reporters: "It doesn't get oil
to export markets in Asia, and it's a goal of the government of
Canada to expand its export markets."
Kinder Morgan Canada President Ian Anderson, asked about
Carr's comments, told reporters in Kamloops, British Columbia,
that they were "consistent with what producers have been saying
for some time, and it's definitely the market we are trying to
serve."
Carr added the government's position had long been that
Canada did not want to rely too much on one market. The United
States takes virtually all Canada's energy exports.
The Liberal government said last week it would toughen its
response to oil spills at sea, a move some environmentalists saw
as a clear signal Ottawa would approve the Trans Mountain
expansion.
The pipeline runs from Alberta to British Columbia. The
government of British Columbia has laid down five conditions
which must be met before it allows pipelines to be built on its
territory. One of the demands is that the federal government
upgrade its ability to tackle oil spills.
